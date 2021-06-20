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Do White People Have a Future?
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135 views • June 20, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance warns that the prospects for whites are bad; they are not sustaining their populations and are being displaced in their homelands. Taylor notes that it is proper to worry about declining numbers in the natural world -- whether it's the Cuban Crocodile or the Kretschmarr Cave Mold Beetle -- and asks why it's wrong to care about the long-term survival of whites.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/12/do-white-people-have-a-future/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/12/do-white-people-have-a-future/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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