The Perfect Triangle #160 - 01 September 2023 - Guest: UK Steve

The brilliant techno-savvy iconoclast UK Steve (www.unobtainium.info) returns to discuss the browning of the British Empire, Jewmerica’s drone counterattacks on Russia to spark off WW2, Scamdemic 2.0and the parasite's true goal of war with Iran to spark off World War 3, BRICS and death of the petrodollar hegemony. Solutions end the show.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.