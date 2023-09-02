Create New Account
The Perfect Triangle #160 - 01 September 2023 - Guest: UK Steve
Rising Tide Media
The brilliant techno-savvy iconoclast UK Steve (www.unobtainium.info) returns to discuss the browning of the British Empire, Jewmerica’s drone counterattacks on Russia to spark off WW2, Scamdemic 2.0and the parasite's true goal of war with Iran to spark off World War 3, BRICS and death of the petrodollar hegemony. Solutions end the show.

