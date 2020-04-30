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The COVID-19 Martial Law Drill Phase 1: Warming You Up To Medical Tyranny - WAKE UP!
Sacred Serpent
Sacred Serpent
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40 views • April 30, 2020
"Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton... Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible."

~Bertrand Russell--from The Impact of Science on Society
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mike adamsalex joneshoaxnwoilluminatidavid ickepizzagatemartial lawcorona viruscovid19covidsacred serpent
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy