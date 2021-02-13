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INTEL-Clarification on all those with inside info
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221 views • February 13, 2021
First 13 mins waiting on Interview
many are just claiming the same info from Gene decode,Charlie Ward,Charlie Freak,Robert David Steele and gets exaggerated more with every passing.
KEY POINTS....Negotiations going on with the DARK CABAL
many are just claiming the same info from Gene decode,Charlie Ward,Charlie Freak,Robert David Steele and gets exaggerated more with every passing.
KEY POINTS....Negotiations going on with the DARK CABAL
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