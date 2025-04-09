ROUND BOY RANDY FINE ☭ AND THE NOT-SEES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonas Vesterberg - A whistleblower who worked closely with @VoteRandyFine
for more than five years is coming out with highly incriminating testimony.
She states that he uses paid actors to pose as Nazis. These fake Nazis are called up to participate in staged, mock attacks and harassment against Fine. He then uses this as leverage and for media attention.
Source: https://x.com/JonasVesterberg/status/1861955477157924870
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9q729w [thanks to https://x.com/CoastRocket/status/1861977506166841649 🐦]
https://thespacecoastrocket.com/state-rep-randy-fine-threatens-to-burn-his-own-synagogue-to-the-ground-because-of-lgbtq-staff/