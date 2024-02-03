“Regard as free not those whose status makes them outwardly free, but those who are free in their character and conduct. For we should not call men truly free when they are wicked and dissolute, since they are slaves to worldly passions. Freedom and happiness of soul consist in genuine purity and detachment from transitory things.”

Saint Anthony the Great





#slavery #freedom





For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/slave-or-free/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/