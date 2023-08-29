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Vaccine Injured Speaks Out, Natural Solutions For Those Suffering | Ep 113 of Faithful Freedom
We The Patriots USA
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103 views • August 29, 2023



At one point during the pandemic healthy thirty-year-old Robert Nobrega was riding his bike outside in Florida, in a mask. He joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to chronicle his journey to his eyes opening after his Covid sh*t injury. Robert Scott Bell joins to offer natural solutions as Nobrega continues to battle to find solutions for his symptoms.Show more


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Cardio Miracle Solution: https://cardiomiracle.com/?ref=YBbpIe9mSOKKH


Vaccine Exemption Forms by State and Immunization Tracking System Opt-Out Links & Resources on https://teryngregson.com/exemptions-by-state


FREE HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUS


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy