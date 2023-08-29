Create New Account
Vaccine Injured Speaks Out, Natural Solutions For Those Suffering | Ep 113 of Faithful Freedom
We The Patriots USA
At one point during the pandemic healthy thirty-year-old Robert Nobrega was riding his bike outside in Florida, in a mask. He joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to chronicle his journey to his eyes opening after his Covid sh*t injury. Robert Scott Bell joins to offer natural solutions as Nobrega continues to battle to find solutions for his symptoms.Show more


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


