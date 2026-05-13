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Bright Videos News, May 13, 2026 - The Hantavirus PSYOP, Climate Cultists Celebrate Hormuz Closure, Interview With G. Edward Griffin
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- Hantavirus Outbreak and COVID-19 Pandemic Skepticism (0:10)

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- Impact of Energy Crisis on Global Economy (17:17)

- Alternative Energy Solutions and Off-Grid Living (19:42)

- Interview with Mike Adams on Energy and Climate Change (27:31)

- Historical Context and Modern Parallels in Banking and Data Control (37:17)

- Predictions and Trigger Events for Economic Collapse (1:05:46)

- Global Coordination and the Role of Governments (1:12:08)

- The Red Pill Expo and Alternative Perspectives (1:14:45)

- Medical System Critique and Speaker Invitations (1:17:12)

- Crypto and Centralized Power (1:19:18)

- Universal Income and Economic Realities (1:21:51)

- Collectivism vs. Individualism (1:25:32)

- Red Pill Expo and Mobilizing Activists (1:35:38)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:42:52)

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