Episode 577 Aug 1 2026 The Diabolical Plan to Control Water

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There is a Diabolical Plan to control the water.
We must give thought to this. Will we thirst for the Living Water
or compromise with a devil for a cup of water?
Everything is culminating just as scripture foretold.
Thank ya'll for watching. Love TL
Keep serving Jesus
https://americafirstreport.com/the-coming-water-wars/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/blackrock-ceo-fink-says-trump-listens-to-business-leaders-1492049948?eafs_enabled=false
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-strategy-policy-forum/
MY VIDEO "WATER GRAB"
https://old.bitchute.com/video/OpeQh09CqDI7/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1018321964402308
MY VIDEO GOING UNDERGROUND
https://old.bitchute.com/video/nXSJEgR2Vkp8/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1573581331138760
https://www.facebook.com/reel/895080889554035
https://thefulcrum.us/environment/trump-water-policy
https://www.waterstechnology.com/emerging-technologies/7952752/larry-fink-%E2%80%98we-need-to-be-tokenizing-all-assets%E2%80%99
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1504672840692338
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kyrie-irving-says-weird-bill-080237163.html
https://apnews.com/article/california-education-droughts-government-and-politics-76f37ee82207f64f2a051f3dd4438856
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2026-07-31/california-groundwater-law-puts-small-farms-at-risk
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-13/spaghetti-sauce-is-under-threat-as-water-crisis-slams-tomatoes
https://phys.org/news/2022-07-police-patrol-drought-hit-los-angeles.html
https://revolver.news/2023/06/south-africa-plans-to-limit-water-for-white-people-by-enacting-race-quotas/
https://chain.link/article/tokenized-water-rights-credits
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1796150957710614
https://biblehub.com/john/4-14.htm
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