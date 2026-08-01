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Episode 577 Aug 1 2026 The Diabolical Plan to Control Water
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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There is a Diabolical Plan to control the water.

We must give thought to this. Will we thirst for the Living Water

or compromise with a devil for a cup of water?

Everything is culminating just as scripture foretold.

Thank ya'll for watching. Love TL

Keep serving Jesus


https://americafirstreport.com/the-coming-water-wars/


https://www.wsj.com/articles/blackrock-ceo-fink-says-trump-listens-to-business-leaders-1492049948?eafs_enabled=false


https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-strategy-policy-forum/


MY VIDEO "WATER GRAB"

https://old.bitchute.com/video/OpeQh09CqDI7/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1018321964402308


MY VIDEO GOING UNDERGROUND

https://old.bitchute.com/video/nXSJEgR2Vkp8/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1573581331138760


https://www.facebook.com/reel/895080889554035


https://thefulcrum.us/environment/trump-water-policy


https://www.waterstechnology.com/emerging-technologies/7952752/larry-fink-%E2%80%98we-need-to-be-tokenizing-all-assets%E2%80%99


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1504672840692338


https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kyrie-irving-says-weird-bill-080237163.html


https://apnews.com/article/california-education-droughts-government-and-politics-76f37ee82207f64f2a051f3dd4438856


https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2026-07-31/california-groundwater-law-puts-small-farms-at-risk


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-13/spaghetti-sauce-is-under-threat-as-water-crisis-slams-tomatoes


https://phys.org/news/2022-07-police-patrol-drought-hit-los-angeles.html


https://revolver.news/2023/06/south-africa-plans-to-limit-water-for-white-people-by-enacting-race-quotas/


https://chain.link/article/tokenized-water-rights-credits


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1796150957710614


https://biblehub.com/john/4-14.htm


_________________________________________________________

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LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


NEW ADDRESS:

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Blairsville, Ga 30514


Email: [email protected]


BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


Brighteon

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https://gamechangertv.net/

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