© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mom Faces JAIL for Leaving Kids Home Alone
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 24, 2022
Georgia mother Melissa Henderson was arrested in front of her children and is now facing a year in jail for leaving them at home alone in the care of her 14-year-old daughter, sparking a national scandal and even headlines overseas. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Henderson and her attorney, David Delugas with ParentsUSA, explain what happened and how parental rights are under fire across the state and even nationwide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.