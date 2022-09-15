Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party Does Not Represent the Chinese People

https://gnews.org/post/p1lbbbc7d
09/13/2022 Mike Pompeo: The worst lie the CCP tells is that it speaks on behalf of China, and of Chinese civilization. If the CCP represented the Chinese people, it would hold a free and fair election tomorrow. There is no bigger enemy for the CCP than the Chinese people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.