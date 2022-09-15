Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party Does Not Represent the Chinese People

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lbbbc7d
09/13/2022 Mike Pompeo: The worst lie the CCP tells is that it speaks on behalf of China, and of Chinese civilization. If the CCP represented the Chinese people, it would hold a free and fair election tomorrow. There is no bigger enemy for the CCP than the Chinese people