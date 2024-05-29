Ομιλία στο Κισινάου Φόρουμ Η ΑΝΟΔΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΟΔΟΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΓΟΜΟΡΡΩΝ ΣΤΗ ΜΟΝΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ

Το Σαββατοκύριακο 25 και 26 Μαϊου 2024 διεξήχθη και πάλι στο Κισινάου της Μολδαβίας το Διεθνές Φόρουμ ενάντια στη μεγάλη επανεκκίνηση με τη συμμετοχή ακαδημαϊκών, ερευνητών, ακτιβιστών και δημοσιογράφων από πολλά διαφορετικά μέρη του κόσμου.
Εδώ είναι η ομιλία μου με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους "Η ΑΝΟΔΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΟΔΟΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΓΟΜΟΡΡΩΝ ΣΤΗ ΜΟΝΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ" και τον επόμενο καιρό στον ιστότοπο θα ανεβάζω μεταφρασμένες όλες τις υπόλοιπες θαυμάσιες ομιλίες που έγιναν είτε δια ζώσης, όπως η δική μου, είτε τις είχαν αποστείλει σε βίντεο.
Για την ώρα όλη η 1η ημέρα είναι εδώ https://rumble.com/v4x46ul-unrestricted-warfare.-a-holistic-approach-to-the-great-reset.html
και εδώ η 2η https://rumble.com/v4xgx7n-unrestricted-warfare.-a-holistic-approach-to-the-great-reset-day-2.html
