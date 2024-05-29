Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ομιλία στο Κισινάου Φόρουμ Η ΑΝΟΔΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΟΔΟΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΓΟΜΟΡΡΩΝ ΣΤΗ ΜΟΝΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ
channel image
angelokarageorgos
288 Subscribers
5 views
Published Wednesday

Το Σαββατοκύριακο 25 και 26 Μαϊου 2024 διεξήχθη και πάλι στο Κισινάου της Μολδαβίας το Διεθνές Φόρουμ ενάντια στη μεγάλη επανεκκίνηση με τη συμμετοχή ακαδημαϊκών, ερευνητών, ακτιβιστών και δημοσιογράφων από πολλά διαφορετικά μέρη του κόσμου.


Εδώ είναι η ομιλία μου με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους "Η ΑΝΟΔΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΟΔΟΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΓΟΜΟΡΡΩΝ ΣΤΗ ΜΟΝΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ" και τον επόμενο καιρό στον ιστότοπο θα ανεβάζω μεταφρασμένες όλες τις υπόλοιπες θαυμάσιες ομιλίες που έγιναν είτε δια ζώσης, όπως η δική μου, είτε τις είχαν αποστείλει σε βίντεο.


Για την ώρα όλη η 1η ημέρα είναι εδώ https://rumble.com/v4x46ul-unrestricted-warfare.-a-holistic-approach-to-the-great-reset.html


και εδώ η 2η https://rumble.com/v4xgx7n-unrestricted-warfare.-a-holistic-approach-to-the-great-reset-day-2.html


Επικοινωνία: [email protected]


Ιστολόγιο: https://angelokarageorgos.gr


Προφίλ στο Twitter: https://twitter.com/AngeloKrg

Γκρουπ στο Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/TfYwsWAbj53KKzel

Γκρουπ στο Viber: https://invite.viber.com/?g=ti5xMtOGxU1U2nHFLjg6MkCDGmuUSOA6

Podcast στο Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5IXXuUoEPlbCAysu0QXc5O

Φίλοι εκπομπών Άγγελου Καραγεώργου Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/478441460227303/

Κανάλι Telegram: https://t.me/angelokar

Προφιλ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos/

Κανάλι στο Odysee. com: https://odysee.com/@AngeloKar:6

Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg

Κανάλι στο Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/AngeloKar

Κανάλι στο Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nxq2Pp0mAclS/

Kανάλι στο Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/angelo-karageorgos

Λογαριασμός Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/angelokarageorgos



Keywords
godconspiracysodom and gomorrah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket