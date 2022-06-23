6-23-2022 The lunatics are running the asylum!

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Episode 67
While both ends of the MSM are still using timing to their advantage to bury Biden, lets all remember while yes he is a train wreck, these are the policies of all of the lefties, and the uniparty AND THE GLOBALISTS. The Swamp is deep and wide indeed...Sometimes all you can do is laugh.