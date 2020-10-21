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Jorick Leopold Kuppers en zijn 'ik knijp je ballen eraf show'
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7 views • October 21, 2020
Al een oudje uit eind juli, maar zag 'm in de krochten van mijn telefoon nog staan. Verdiend wel een plekje voor de eeuwigheid op internet. Jorick zit overigens in het buitenland, volgens FB in Stavanger. Vrij weinig te vinden over de beste man, zijn FB is inmiddels redelijk afgeschermd.
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