Glenn: America MUST DO THIS BEFORE calling a Convention of States

Glenn Beck
Sep 19, 2022 While Glenn is still fully in support of our constitutional ability to hold a Convention of States, he explains why that he no longer thinks we should, at least not until until a few things happen first. Glenn and Stu debate whether Americans are ready to open up the Constitution — and truly surrender to God to fix our nation — or if a Convention would only be ruled by partisan politics...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TkYOHHU3lA
