BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mentoring Young Men Who Need Steady and Reliable Father Figures - Marcus Meneese
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 1 day ago

You can’t save everyone, but you can make a difference in the lives around you. This is the wisdom Marcus Meneese brings to his ministry, Stronger Than My Father. His organization is geared to reach young men who need steady and reliable father figures in their lives. He works with these boys to coach and mentor them so that they can become responsible adults who fulfill their God-given purpose. Every kid can break the generational cycle of fatherlessness if they have access to a healthy and stable male mentor figure who can guide them through the critical years of adolescence. “If God has given you resources and blessed you in some way, then you can use those resources to help others who are in need,” Marcus encourages.



TAKEAWAYS


Young men need to know that their mentors won’t abandon them


Many young men need help finding a career when they graduate high school - Stronger Than My Fathers helps aid young men in this area


Marcus’s ministry also helps equip men with the tools they need to be good fathers


Healthy fatherhood can be cultivated by mentoring and teaching the next generation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Stronger Than My Father video: https://bit.ly/43Czp1U


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARCUS MENEESE

Website: https://strongerthanmyfather.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mmeneese

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marcus_meneese

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@strongerthanmyfather6625

Podcast: https://strongerthanmyfather.org/media/podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
fathersboyscycleteensministryhealthymentoringtina griffincounter culture mommarcus meneesestronger than my father
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy