Mentoring Young Men Who Need Steady and Reliable Father Figures - Marcus Meneese

You can’t save everyone, but you can make a difference in the lives around you. This is the wisdom Marcus Meneese brings to his ministry, Stronger Than My Father. His organization is geared to reach young men who need steady and reliable father figures in their lives. He works with these boys to coach and mentor them so that they can become responsible adults who fulfill their God-given purpose. Every kid can break the generational cycle of fatherlessness if they have access to a healthy and stable male mentor figure who can guide them through the critical years of adolescence. “If God has given you resources and blessed you in some way, then you can use those resources to help others who are in need,” Marcus encourages.
TAKEAWAYS
Young men need to know that their mentors won’t abandon them
Many young men need help finding a career when they graduate high school - Stronger Than My Fathers helps aid young men in this area
Marcus’s ministry also helps equip men with the tools they need to be good fathers
Healthy fatherhood can be cultivated by mentoring and teaching the next generation
