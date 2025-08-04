Mentoring Young Men Who Need Steady and Reliable Father Figures - Marcus Meneese

You can’t save everyone, but you can make a difference in the lives around you. This is the wisdom Marcus Meneese brings to his ministry, Stronger Than My Father. His organization is geared to reach young men who need steady and reliable father figures in their lives. He works with these boys to coach and mentor them so that they can become responsible adults who fulfill their God-given purpose. Every kid can break the generational cycle of fatherlessness if they have access to a healthy and stable male mentor figure who can guide them through the critical years of adolescence. “If God has given you resources and blessed you in some way, then you can use those resources to help others who are in need,” Marcus encourages.









TAKEAWAYS





Young men need to know that their mentors won’t abandon them





Many young men need help finding a career when they graduate high school - Stronger Than My Fathers helps aid young men in this area





Marcus’s ministry also helps equip men with the tools they need to be good fathers





Healthy fatherhood can be cultivated by mentoring and teaching the next generation









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Stronger Than My Father video: https://bit.ly/43Czp1U





🔗 CONNECT WITH MARCUS MENEESE

Website: https://strongerthanmyfather.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mmeneese

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marcus_meneese

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@strongerthanmyfather6625

Podcast: https://strongerthanmyfather.org/media/podcast/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/