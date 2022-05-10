Miles Guo: Having imposed sanctions on Russia, the West will repeat the same measure on anything CCP-related assets

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5/7/2022 Miles Guo: Having imposed sanctions on Russia, the West will repeat the same measure on anything CCP-related, which means all the overseas assets of oligarchs, enterprises, individuals and organizations connected to the Chinese Communist Party will be seized by the US, Europe, Japan and other western countries