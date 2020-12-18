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CONFIRMED: Election Interference; China, Iran, Russia Called Out
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180 views • December 18, 2020
The deadline for President Trump’s executive order on foreign election interference is tomorrow, and John Ratcliffe said that Iran, China, and Russia DID interfere. Report coming soon.
The CEO of Dominion revealed that some of his voting machines can be connected to the internet.
The Trump administration is withholding $200,000,000 of funds from California, because they require insurance companies to fund abortions.
A new report found that Mark Zuckerberg’s $500M donation to the election, was unevenly distributed between Democrats and Republicans, by a ratio of about 10:1.
Resources:
🔵 Executive Order:
http://ept.ms/3p5M33k
http://ept.ms/3muJfv1
http://ept.ms/3p6ESb9
🔵 Print Newspaper:
http://ept.ms/PrintNewspaper
🔵 California:
http://ept.ms/3r6HTKq
🔵 Facebook:
http://ept.ms/3ayTrR9
🔵 Dominion:
http://ept.ms/3mutxQH
🔵 Arizona:
http://ept.ms/389bXMY
🔵 Nevada:
http://ept.ms/34jXTiw
The CEO of Dominion revealed that some of his voting machines can be connected to the internet.
The Trump administration is withholding $200,000,000 of funds from California, because they require insurance companies to fund abortions.
A new report found that Mark Zuckerberg’s $500M donation to the election, was unevenly distributed between Democrats and Republicans, by a ratio of about 10:1.
Resources:
🔵 Executive Order:
http://ept.ms/3p5M33k
http://ept.ms/3muJfv1
http://ept.ms/3p6ESb9
🔵 Print Newspaper:
http://ept.ms/PrintNewspaper
🔵 California:
http://ept.ms/3r6HTKq
🔵 Facebook:
http://ept.ms/3ayTrR9
🔵 Dominion:
http://ept.ms/3mutxQH
🔵 Arizona:
http://ept.ms/389bXMY
🔵 Nevada:
http://ept.ms/34jXTiw
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