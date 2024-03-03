Session 7 - Ownership of Assets…or Not?
- Do you own your home, your car, your securities? - the short answer is NO! Learn about who really owns your assets and how ownership of assets is linked to the birth certificate and the contracts with corporate government that are a result of that. Words matter here as well. Learn about Land Patents and how terms like "real estate" apply to those in contract with local governments via property taxes. Learn about the ownership of your car and how "drivers licenses" and "vehicle" registration is the contract you have with the local corporate government. Learn about your securities and who really owns them - learn about "secured creditors" and what an "entitlement" is
