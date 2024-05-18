Thought I’d check out if this is true. If you crop the right hand side of King Charles portrait and mirror it this is what you get. I filmed it so you can have a go for yourself.. I used Instagram as I find it easy to edit and move things around





https://twitter.com/i/status/1790989974558425240





Befihu

@befihu

Replying to @RealAlexJones

https://x.com/befihu/status/1791037593175363668





Paul O hEalaighthe

@9PAUL73

Here's one of Bush the same artist did ,He does use hidden messages in his art.

https://x.com/9PAUL73/status/1791001346184786421





Graham F French

@GrahamFrench247

Have a look at this little lot I’ve stitched together…

https://x.com/GrahamFrench247/status/1791130046993687031





HIDDEN SYMBOLS OF EVIL? | This is WILD!





Marfoogle News





https://www.youtube.com/live/dGAgMnjQJiE?si=ITQXJRaH02jkmdfA