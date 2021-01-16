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RESTRICTED REPUBLIC - CHECKMATE: PRESIDENT TRUMP BLINDSIDES DEMOCRATS - SENDS SHOCKING LETTER TO PELOSI!
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1774 views • January 16, 2021
RESTRICTED REPUBLIC - CHECKMATE: PRESIDENT TRUMP BLINDSIDES DEMOCRATS - SENDS SHOCKING LETTER TO PELOSI!
Trump just blindsided the Democrats putting them into a self-destruct mode unlike anyone expected to see. A blazing letter was sent to Nancy Pelosi that details her and the Democrats biggest nightmare with lines drawn between them and China. If that wasn’t enough, however, he then authorizes the release of a stack of documents that will turn the Democrats on one another…this is beyond classic Trump, this is truly a triggering of an absolute implosion of the Democrat party.
Trump just blindsided the Democrats putting them into a self-destruct mode unlike anyone expected to see. A blazing letter was sent to Nancy Pelosi that details her and the Democrats biggest nightmare with lines drawn between them and China. If that wasn’t enough, however, he then authorizes the release of a stack of documents that will turn the Democrats on one another…this is beyond classic Trump, this is truly a triggering of an absolute implosion of the Democrat party.
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