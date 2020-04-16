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#DavidKnightShow HR1: NOW IS THE TIME THAT TESTS MEN’S SOULS – LIBERTY TAKEN BACK OR LIBERTY LOST!
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9 views • April 16, 2020
Are you ready to stand up for America?
On this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show, you’ll receive an alternative take on today’s news cycle.
As protests erupt around the country, many citizens are demanding the economy “open up,” but what about restoring other freedoms as well?
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On this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show, you’ll receive an alternative take on today’s news cycle.
As protests erupt around the country, many citizens are demanding the economy “open up,” but what about restoring other freedoms as well?
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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