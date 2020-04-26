The David Knight Show (24Apr20 Full Show)

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Topics by Timecode:
— 00:05:14 No recorded homicides in Miami in 6 weeks despite (because?) of police keeping their distance. Constitutional Sheriffs are our only hope. YOUR most important vote this November
— 00:15:27 Correcting the record on eugenicist Gates’ depopulation agenda & his DARPA / Military connections to push technocratic control & surveillance
— 00:46:31 Taiwan did NOT shutdown & destroy their economy. WHO’s Taiwan policy & statements show the bureaucracy is a tool of China
— 00:56:00 We’re turning into China. A new virus coming from Wuhan — totalitarian tyranny. Here’s the new “normal” in Wuhan that will be here faster than they can ship products to Walmart
— 01:28:28 COVID outbreaks on a US Carrier and a cruise ship sink the lies of “flatten the curve”
— 01:37:51 Rand Paul on the tragic, unconstitutional shutdown & why it MUST end
— 01:46:14 Idiot statement by a Trump economic advisor accidentally stumbles on the truth — it WOULD make more sense to give everyone space suits than shut down every job, bust our food, medicine & energy supply chains & spend $2.5 TRILLION in welfare so far
— 01:55:42 UK advisory group admits homemade masks will not protect you as plane passenger & NY Post take you on a nightmare trip of Obsessive-Compulsive Fear
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