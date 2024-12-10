New Syria, literally after the overthrow of Assad by Al-Qaeda, was under between 100-150 violent bombardments by Israeli regime aircraft overnight on December 9, 2024. Israel took advantage of the rebel euphoria with the country's ongoing unrest, bombarding heavily against western, eastern, northern and southern Syria, which according to the Russian Foreign Minister has become “the subject of another geopolitical experiment”. In Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria that has existed for more than 4,000 years, the occupation's warplanes launched a series of heavy bombardments against key infrastructure used by Syrian military in the port, located 20 km from Russian main air base in Syria and has been used for logistical support to Russian Khmeimim Air Base. A series of explosions rocked violently, destroying "warships", sinking the entire remaining Syrian Navy fleet, Syrian Media reported.

In addition to New Syrian Navy which has just been sunk, scenes of massive destruction after the occupation's intense shelling continue, shaking Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Tartus, Daraa and Damascus countryside, which Israel claims are targeting infrastructure, military installations, scientific research, defense laboratories and military airports belonging to Syrian Army. In Damascus, it was reported that Zionist planes with a very cruel attack and using heavy missiles, destroyed the headquarters of the "Electronic Warfare Department" and the "Scientific Research Center", and destroying "military helicopters" at "Aqraba Airport. So far, there are no complete reports and details of the extent of the damage, considering that the Zionists launched an air operation, the largest in recent decades, to destroy all the advanced and strategic military capabilities remaining in Syria.

In more than about 250 attacks in just a few days, there was no reaction and intervention from the leadership of the New Syria, to prevent the ongoing destruction of Syrian capabilities. "It seems that no one should be happy with the overthrow of Assad by Al-Qaeda terrorists, the group that says "Assad must go", did not learn from history. They are aware of it or not, knowing or not knowing anything, working for the goals and interests of Zionists while the West celebrates it as "liberation", according to experts.

