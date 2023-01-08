Macron - UAE: 'Growing suspicion in Gulf that US turning away from Middle East'

Rob Parsons, Chief International Affairs Editor, talks about Macron in the Gulf. Popularity: 7,666 views on Dec 3, 2021. UAE orders 80 Rafale Fighter Jets, 12 Caracal Helicopters. The shock of losing that contract with Australia, the construction of submarines, really heavily affected the French establishment, they can put it behind them instead of looking forward to it. It is a turning point as well. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.