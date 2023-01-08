Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Macron - UAE: 'Growing suspicion in Gulf that US turning away from Middle East'
5 views
channel image
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Rob Parsons, Chief International Affairs Editor,  talks about Macron in the Gulf. Popularity: 7,666 views on Dec 3, 2021. UAE orders 80 Rafale Fighter Jets, 12 Caracal Helicopters. The shock of losing that contract with Australia, the construction of submarines, really heavily affected the French establishment, they can put it behind them instead of looking forward to it. It is a turning point as well. Mirrored


Keywords
macronaustraliaconstruction of submarines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket