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25 September 2021 - Shelter dog speaking
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81 views • October 02, 2021
She looked so much like my late Steffi... I could hardly keep myself from taking her home right then and there.
Not that my opinion matters - but I really do think best dogs come from shelters, and giving a shelter
dog a chance is way better than buying from a breeder.
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Not that my opinion matters - but I really do think best dogs come from shelters, and giving a shelter
dog a chance is way better than buying from a breeder.
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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