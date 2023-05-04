https://gettr.com/post/p2g106r5dfb

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: Given the CCP's military operations in the South China Sea and the establishment of secret police stations in the U.S., how is it possible to be naive about the CCP? What the Department of Justice should do is to conduct a serious investigation into things like the CCP's establishment of police stations in the United States.#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：面对中共在南海的军事行动以及在美国开设秘密警察站，怎么可能还对中共天真呢？司法部应该做的就是要对中共在美国开设警局这样的事情进行严肃的调查！

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

