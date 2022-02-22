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Ret. Colonel Lawrence Sellin Bombshell: Billions of US Taxpayer $ Went to China
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10 views • February 22, 2022
LAWRENCE SELLIN: Billions Go from US Taxpayers -> NIH -> US Universities -> Scientists in China -> Chinese Military

Retired Colonel Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D., was on The Joe Hoft Show at Real Talk 93.3 and he dropped some bombs on the origins of COVID and China’s and the US’s involvement.

[COVID] was certainly man-made in a laboratory in China. There’s no question about it and in my opinion, it was part of China’s biowarfare program. You only need to look at the structure of the virus itself because it has a number of unusual features that are not found any bat coronavirus in which COVID-19 could have evolved.

Dr. Anthony Fauci…funded the EcoHealth Alliance which Peter Daszak runs in New York City. But then the money was funnelled to the Wuhan Institute of Virology…What’s been happening is billions of dollars in fact of US tax payer money has gone through the Institute of Health to universities in the US which in turn have collaborated with scientists inside China, including scientists with the People’s Liberation Army.

It’s almost as if Johns Hopkins was working with the Chinese Communist Party in scaring us.
Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D., shared an article at The Gateway Pundit where he asked about Johns Hopkins University’s actions related to COVID and the CCP.

Sellin: Is Johns Hopkins University Conducting Its Own Biowarfare Foreign Policy with the Chinese Communist Party?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/johns-hopkins-university-conducting-biowarfare-foreign-policy-chinese-communist-party/

ARTICLE - NEW REPORT SHOWS COVID WAS A CHINESE BIOWEAPON
https://richardsonpost.com/joe-hoft/23920/new-report-shows-covid-was-a-chinese-bioweapon/
Keywords
chinapandemiccovidplandemicchinese military labtaxpayer funded
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