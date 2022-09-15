32-year-old basketball player was admitted to hospital for sudden discomfort during the game, DIES. 💉

32-year-old basketball player was admitted to the hospital for a sudden discomfort during the game.
After being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, it was confirmed that he died of a sudden myocardial infarction.
The incident occurred on the evening of August 31 2022.
The deceased is Pan Junqi (32 years old), from Batu Pahat, who had two young daughters with his wife.
