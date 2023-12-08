Growing African Purple Wheat

A quick look at one of our ancient winter wheats - African Purple Wheat - growing in an organic field just down the street from Copper Horse Farm. The wheat grain is bright purple!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.