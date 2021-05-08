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NEWS: MAY 8 – 2021 / Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Drives ‘Tremendous’ Revenue as Adverse Event Reports Increase
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270 views • May 08, 2021
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- Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Banning Critical Race Theory in Public Schools
- Black Lives Matter terrorists take to the streets of Portland and threaten passersby with weapons of war
- How an Ex-GM VP and Billionaire Software Mogul Crippled Red China’s Huawei
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Drives ‘Tremendous’ Revenue as Adverse Event Reports Increase
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