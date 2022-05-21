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God Has Not Chosen Anyone to be Lost. We Are The Ones Who Make the Final Choice!
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31 views • May 21, 2022
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The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9
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