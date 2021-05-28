© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OHIO STATE PROFESSOR SENTENCED FOR DIVERTING NIH GRANT MONEY TO CHINA
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • May 28, 2021
Originally posted to Brad Johnson's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2LPGtoU-Ec
Ohio State professor sentenced for diverting NIH grant money to China
In yet another example of China’s reach into our university system, this professor took a $1,000,000 NIH immunology grant and diverted it to China. Apprehended in Alaska by the FBI, he carried an expired Chinese passport. Trump put into place a program to root out Chinese spies – will Biden keep it going? And where is the media on this increasing criminality?
More Info on We Are The News OHIO:
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2LPGtoU-Ec
Ohio State professor sentenced for diverting NIH grant money to China
In yet another example of China’s reach into our university system, this professor took a $1,000,000 NIH immunology grant and diverted it to China. Apprehended in Alaska by the FBI, he carried an expired Chinese passport. Trump put into place a program to root out Chinese spies – will Biden keep it going? And where is the media on this increasing criminality?
More Info on We Are The News OHIO:
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.