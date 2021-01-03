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COVID-19 Martial Law Shocks The World
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73 views • January 03, 2021
COVID-19 Martial Law Shocks The World
people dragged out of their homes for more than 5 people at a party (Quebec ) ---chicom model of protection
neighbors snitch
New York State Legislature has a bill to create detention camps for covid
the world has gone crazy
people dragged out of their homes for more than 5 people at a party (Quebec ) ---chicom model of protection
neighbors snitch
New York State Legislature has a bill to create detention camps for covid
the world has gone crazy
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