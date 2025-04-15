Trans Cult is in Panic Mode After Their Plan to Kidnap & Mutilate Children of the World Hits a Wall.

Freedom's Light Network





First After their plan to destroy parental rights and literally kidnap and mutilate children worldwide ran into a brick wall of resistance, the globalist-backed trans cult is in complete panic mode. Next Mary Flynn O'Neill, the incredible sister of General Michael Flynn, joins Alex Jones live in studio to reveal shocking information on the Democratic Party's ongoing pedophilia and human trafficking operations. Then The book "You Will Know Them By Their Fruits" introduces you to Satan's generals who prowl around among us, looking for potential victims. Then It is necessary to consider the globalist assault on civilization as the equivalent of a massive alien invasion whose objective is to wipe out all humankind. Then As the last judge of constitutional law, Chief Justice John Roberts is becoming more and more involved in a web of elite connections and dubious affiliations that jeopardize his standing as an unbiased arbitrator.





Extended Report;

https://www.fln.news/2025/04/15/after-their-plan-to-destroy-parental-rights-and-literally-kidnap-and-mutilate-children-worldwide-ran-into-a-brick-wall-of-resistance-the-globalist-backed-trans-cult-is-in-complete-panic-mode/





Source Link; https://banned.video/





What happened to RealNewsChannel.com?

https://www.fln.news/2025/03/01/realnewschannel-com-is-reborn-as-freedoms-light-network-news/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





GET THE GREATEST SUPPLEMENTS I HAVE EVER SEEN!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/rnc





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

https://bsky.app/profile/realnewschannel.bsky.social https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel

https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.



