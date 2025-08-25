Vapor Trail - Hyper Offence Formation (1989, Arcade)

Vapor Trail - Hyper Offence Formation (known as Kuuga – Operation Code Vapor Trail (空牙 – Operation Code Vapor Trail) ) is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Data East. It was also released for Mega Drive/Genesis.





You can choose between three different jet fighters and choose again after using a continue. The fighters differ in speed, recovery for the roll and firepower. Each fighter can take one hit before getting destroyed, and you can get back on hit by collecting a "life"-item. Other items increase your speed, firepower or give you a different weapon. The weapon item can be shot to change the type of weapon, e.g. bombs or homing missiles, you get upon collecting. There are no smart bombs, but you can use a "roll" function which will make you invincible for a few seconds. After using the roll, you can only use it again when a gauge has refilled - the gauge will refill over time. There is also a ship enhancement which can collect. It will give you a powerful shot depending on the type of your ship. If you get shut down, the enhancement will still float around. When equipped, the roll is replace by a devastating attack. However, you can use this only once, for the enhancement will be destroyed upon using the special attack.

