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Joe Biden 911 Second Team Terrorists, NWO, But Buddy shout out
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427 views • June 24, 2020
911 NWO - 09/13/2001 10pm Interview Joe Biden says Second Team of Terrorists, Quick Joe is talking to the press again then, the pentagon Re-catches Fire (smokescreen) Two Days after the Attack, Then Years Later military graduation NWO Speech, Biden gives shout out to an old BUT Buddy
---{==Truth Matters=>
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
first Clip taken from ABC7 WDC 09132001 2147-2229 Raw Video
---{==Truth Matters=>
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
first Clip taken from ABC7 WDC 09132001 2147-2229 Raw Video
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