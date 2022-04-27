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Love Your Enemies
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0 view • April 27, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChristiansLoveTheirEnemies
But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also.
But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also. If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also.
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