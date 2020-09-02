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Millions march in Berlin / London plus only 6% of COVID deaths actually from COVID?
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15 views • September 02, 2020
Ben Swann, September 1, 2020
We take a look at the millions of protestors marching in Berlin and London over the weekend and we break down the numbers from CDC that appear to show that only 6% of C0VlD deaths are actually not from C0VlD, turns out that is not quite true. I'll explain.
Ben Swann
https://ise.media/
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/BenSwann/
We take a look at the millions of protestors marching in Berlin and London over the weekend and we break down the numbers from CDC that appear to show that only 6% of C0VlD deaths are actually not from C0VlD, turns out that is not quite true. I'll explain.
Ben Swann
https://ise.media/
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/BenSwann/
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