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What is a Prophet? - Understanding God's Messengers
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16 views • August 18, 2020
What is a prophet? The "prophets" we see today are popular, but the job of a prophet has never been about prosperity or popularity. This video gives you the hard truth of what it really means to be one of God's messengers, which is that martyrdom and rejection await all those who are truly proclaiming God's message. But according to Jesus' teachings, this persecution should be a source of encouragement for Christians everywhere.
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