FIRST TECHNIQUES Michael Grubb TAUGHT ME

During the 2014 Retreat, where Joel met Michael Grubb, Joel was taught his first and most important lessons. True story.This is the third video in a series. This video series discloses the experiences that led Joel to become a lifetime follower and friend of Michael Grubb's, as well as devote himself to the mission of Evolved Ministry ~ to EVOLVE YOUR SOUL.Joel's Instagram: @jdjacobson17Student of Michael Grubb; the one man you will have to be lucky to meet. Or, come to a seminar to do so and immerse yourself in applied-metaphysics today!*** Joel conducts Private Skype Session ***Private Message Joel for more information.Joel's courses are featured on www.EvolvedMinistry.com Website.Use Joel's Affiliate LINK:****Additionally,PLEASE support Joel by donating to his PayPal account. It's like buying him a cup of coffee or lunch, as gratitude for his work.If you saw this video and you wanted to give in return. Send Joel a dollar or five. It would be much appreciated!CLICK & SEND HERE:paypal.me/jdjnutrisdom****#TrueStory #MichaelGrubb #JoelJacobson#EvolvedMinistry