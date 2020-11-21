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FIRST TECHNIQUES Michael Grubb TAUGHT ME
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25 views • November 21, 2020
During the 2014 Retreat, where Joel met Michael Grubb, Joel was taught his first and most important lessons. True story.
This is the third video in a series. This video series discloses the experiences that led Joel to become a lifetime follower and friend of Michael Grubb's, as well as devote himself to the mission of Evolved Ministry ~ to EVOLVE YOUR SOUL.
Joel's Instagram: @jdjacobson17
Student of Michael Grubb; the one man you will have to be lucky to meet. Or, come to a seminar to do so and immerse yourself in applied-metaphysics today!
*** Joel conducts Private Skype Session ***
Private Message Joel for more information.
Joel's courses are featured on www.EvolvedMinistry.com Website.
Use Joel's Affiliate LINK:
http://evolved-ministry.teachable.com/?affcode=29102_iinlafjt
****
Additionally,
PLEASE support Joel by donating to his PayPal account. It's like buying him a cup of coffee or lunch, as gratitude for his work.
If you saw this video and you wanted to give in return. Send Joel a dollar or five. It would be much appreciated!
CLICK & SEND HERE:
paypal.me/jdjnutrisdom
****
#TrueStory #MichaelGrubb #JoelJacobson
#EvolvedMinistry
This is the third video in a series. This video series discloses the experiences that led Joel to become a lifetime follower and friend of Michael Grubb's, as well as devote himself to the mission of Evolved Ministry ~ to EVOLVE YOUR SOUL.
Joel's Instagram: @jdjacobson17
Student of Michael Grubb; the one man you will have to be lucky to meet. Or, come to a seminar to do so and immerse yourself in applied-metaphysics today!
*** Joel conducts Private Skype Session ***
Private Message Joel for more information.
Joel's courses are featured on www.EvolvedMinistry.com Website.
Use Joel's Affiliate LINK:
http://evolved-ministry.teachable.com/?affcode=29102_iinlafjt
****
Additionally,
PLEASE support Joel by donating to his PayPal account. It's like buying him a cup of coffee or lunch, as gratitude for his work.
If you saw this video and you wanted to give in return. Send Joel a dollar or five. It would be much appreciated!
CLICK & SEND HERE:
paypal.me/jdjnutrisdom
****
#TrueStory #MichaelGrubb #JoelJacobson
#EvolvedMinistry
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