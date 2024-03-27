Mar 4, 2019 [Paul On The Plane] ✅ FAKING SPACE (Digitally Remastered) - WORLD SPACE AGENCIES BUNDLE [web.archive.org]

Mar 4, 2019 [Paul On The Plane] [web.archive.org]

http://web.archive.org/web/20190425155215/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCCLDG6crOs





Special thanks to the team behind the Friend of Yahweh channel for the Faking Space Video Series animation and the YouTube channel Shill Stompers for the remastered audio. In addition, the videos were all re-rendered in a high-definition format, a significant upgrade from the original versions.





The 7 videos in the World Space Agency bundle, which cover NASA, Jaxa, Roscosmos, SpaceX and the European Space Agency, were a collaborative effort by Paul On The Plane and the gentleman who owned the YouTube channel Archer Sage. I sincerely hope you enjoy re-watching my forensic image analysis, which uses software tools that are free to download and use, or perhaps you are discovering them for the first time.





My wish is that you use the same tools to forensically examine the same images and others of your choosing that we receive from the world's space agencies. I'm confident if you take the time to do your own research, you also will see the lack of authenticity and inconsistencies that exist within, and the fact that what the public is spoon fed by these government institutions are anything but real. The only thing the world's space agencies have taken to space is our imaginations.





Thank you again for all your kind words, emails, messages, etc., and your stories of family and friends who you've shared these with that helped wake them up to the reality of our world. I sincerely appreciate them. And finally, to Archer Sage, wherever you are and whatever you're doing, I wish you well and hope you are safe.





All my best,

Paul On The Plane

