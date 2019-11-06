Former CIA Analyst: Growing Indicators Of John Brennan's CIA Task Force - 1671-6P

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GUEST: Ben McClintock is a cofounder and active member of defendutah.org - He is an outspoken defender of Utah Tradition and the valued principles the State was founded on — Ben is a land rights advocate and When the UN recently announced they had set up a "compound" in the middle of Salt Lake City,
"took over" a building
declared tax payer funded Salt Palace was now "International Territory" where US rights don't apply
Said the United States was outside the doors of the Salt Palace
And acted like an invader and denied a US citizen their 1st amendment rights
Ben stated - Clearly the United Nations should not be allowed to simply claim territory in the middle of the United States and deny any US citizen any of their inalienable rights. http://www.defendingutah.org/
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