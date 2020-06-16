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SLAVERY, the whole story,
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116 views • June 16, 2020
Good video, but he left out the fact that Queen Isabella of Spain, after the return of Columbus and his reports of massive slavery by natives he found there, issued a decree outlawing slavery in all Spanish Colonies and in Spain itself.
But then, later on, some nefarious Spanish slavers, would 'pay' a pittance to each slave, making them employees of a sort and therefore not slaves. Man is and always has been devious, even in the face of altruistic leaders.
But then, later on, some nefarious Spanish slavers, would 'pay' a pittance to each slave, making them employees of a sort and therefore not slaves. Man is and always has been devious, even in the face of altruistic leaders.
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