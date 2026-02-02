Advances in Kostyantynivka and Battles for Berestok — Rybar's Analysis📝

On the Kostyantynivka direction, Russian troops are advancing on the city from several sides, attempting to partially encircle its garrison. In recent weeks, they have managed not only to establish a foothold in the center of Kostyantynivka itself but also expand their control zone on both banks of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir.

➡️Small assault groups are gradually establishing positions closer to the city center and have already reached the Shanghai and Hora neighborhoods. Meanwhile, they continue advancing toward the metallurgical plant, with the Russian Armed Forces establishing control over the nearby railway station.

➡️South of this area, the AFU conducted a local counterattack near Pleshchyivka in the third decade of January. Ukrainian formations managed to reach positions in an extensive support point in the fields but failed to secure the village itself. Within a few days, Russian forces pushed the enemy out of positions in this area and significantly expanded their control zone on the northern bank of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir.

➡️By the end of January, assault units occupied a support point near Yablunivka and established positions in the southern part of Berestok. Now they are conducting attacks on Ilinka, control of which would open a path for Russian troops to enter Kostyantynivka from the southwest.

📌 The situation in this direction continues to develop in favor of the Russian Armed Forces. The actions of Russian UAV units play a crucial role, striking supply routes, command points, and enemy equipment. This prevents the AFU from deploying sufficient reserves to threatened sectors and facilitates the advancement of assault groups