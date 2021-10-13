© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oculomotor Function and Human Visual Dysfunction and Its Possible Treatments for Success in Children with Tara Alvarez
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 13, 2021
What makes our eyes move in tandem with each other? Convergence is key, but some people may struggle without vision therapy.
Press Play to learn:
How convergence issues can be induced
If we can be eye-dominant and if it affects convergence deficiency
Why some people develop the deficiency, or if we know
Tara Alvarez, a professor of Bio-Medical Engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, shares her work developing vision therapy and tools used in rehabilitation.
While many of us may not even notice, our eyes' ability to move in coordination with each other is responsible for much of our visual capabilities. Vision therapy may become necessary when people struggle with this or experience an accident that caused the issue.
Though it can be challenging to find the root cause of convergence deficiency, effective treatments tend to be quite dull. However, by developing new techniques and including virtual reality, vision therapy is becoming much more successful.
To learn more, visit people.njit.edu/faculty/alvarez.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press Play to learn:
How convergence issues can be induced
If we can be eye-dominant and if it affects convergence deficiency
Why some people develop the deficiency, or if we know
Tara Alvarez, a professor of Bio-Medical Engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, shares her work developing vision therapy and tools used in rehabilitation.
While many of us may not even notice, our eyes' ability to move in coordination with each other is responsible for much of our visual capabilities. Vision therapy may become necessary when people struggle with this or experience an accident that caused the issue.
Though it can be challenging to find the root cause of convergence deficiency, effective treatments tend to be quite dull. However, by developing new techniques and including virtual reality, vision therapy is becoming much more successful.
To learn more, visit people.njit.edu/faculty/alvarez.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.