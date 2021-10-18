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THE ENTIRE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT IS GUILTY OF TREASON BY MAX IGAN
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241 views • October 18, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

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Creepy Joe’s Jewish Family And Cabinet
by Mark R. Elsis
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Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
As of May 3, 2020, the cold hard facts are there will be 72,556 extra suicides this year because of the massive unemployment caused by the unprecedented crisis.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com

A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com

The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied

The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated

American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com

Resonate Love
144 Poems
by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net

Meetings And Stories
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