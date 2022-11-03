God's Test - Choosing to Survive or Living by Faith - Righteousness by Faith (12/13)

Through His covenant with Abraham, God has promised the land and eternal life to all of Abraham's offspring. This promise extends to all those who will live by faith. The Holy Spirit guides us into a life lived by faith. God has promised to pour His Spirit on all people. His servants will be scattered throughout the world with a common thread that they have chosen to live by faith. They will be part of every religious system and the Holy Spirit will lead them to proclaim the first angel's message. Because of the disastrous events on Earth, the religions of the word, in conjunction with the political powers, will establish religious laws attempting to appease God. God's servants will be proclaiming that people should worship God and this will be in opposition to the world's laws. People will be unable to get to Heaven through works and legalism. Living by faith is the only way that a person will be saved.

