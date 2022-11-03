God's Test - Choosing to Survive or Living by Faith - Righteousness by Faith (12/13)

Through His covenant with Abraham, God has promised the land and eternal
life to all of Abraham's offspring. This promise extends to all those
who will live by faith. The Holy Spirit guides us into a life lived by
faith. God has promised to pour His Spirit on all people. His
servants will be scattered throughout the world with a common thread
that they have chosen to live by faith. They will be part of every
religious system and the Holy Spirit will lead them to proclaim the
first angel's message.
Because of the disastrous events on Earth, the religions of the word, in
conjunction with the political powers, will establish religious laws
attempting to appease God. God's servants will be proclaiming that
people should worship God and this will be in opposition to the world's
laws. People will be unable to get to Heaven through works and
legalism. Living by faith is the only way that a person will be saved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.