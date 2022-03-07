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Devolution Part 1 — How Did We Get Here, Patel Patriot, 2 Jul 2021
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143 views • March 07, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 1 — 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐃𝐢𝐝 𝐖𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞?, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 2 𝐉𝐮𝐥 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
Patrick Gunnels begins reading right away at 0:00.
𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭
Patel Patriot explains "The concept of Devolution is fundamental and part of the government's top-secret continuity of government plans."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
Patrick Gunnels begins reading right away at 0:00.
𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭
Patel Patriot explains "The concept of Devolution is fundamental and part of the government's top-secret continuity of government plans."
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