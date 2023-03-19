03.19.23 Protesting

You don't need to go to the glowie laden events to protest. You can use your phone, or organize locally even network thru community ties.You have the right to have your voice heard and there are lots ways to make it happen.

Grass roots has always been the basis for any movement. You'd be surprised just how much you have in common with others.

